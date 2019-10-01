Two killed,7 injured in roof collapse incident in Lahore

Two persons were killed,while seven others sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed in Pakki Thathi locality,Samanabad here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed,while seven others sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed in Pakki Thathi locality,Samanabad here on Tuesday.

Police said that as many as 11 persons were in the building when its roof collapsed.

On receiving information,Rescue teams reached the spot and after hectic efforts they rescued seven injured persons from the debris and shifted them to the hospital.

The teams also recovered two bodies from the debris,whereas search was ongoing to recover another two trapped in the building.

The dead persons were identified as Muhammad Sharif (75) and Riffat Bibi (45). The injured included-- Mahnoor (20), Maryam (7), Waqas (30) and Awais (20), Fazal (20),Asma (45) ,Shahzaib (20).