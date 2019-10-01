UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed,7 Injured In Roof Collapse Incident In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:17 PM

Two killed,7 injured in roof collapse incident in Lahore

Two persons were killed,while seven others sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed in Pakki Thathi locality,Samanabad here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed,while seven others sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed in Pakki Thathi locality,Samanabad here on Tuesday.

Police said that as many as 11 persons were in the building when its roof collapsed.

On receiving information,Rescue teams reached the spot and after hectic efforts they rescued seven injured persons from the debris and shifted them to the hospital.

The teams also recovered two bodies from the debris,whereas search was ongoing to recover another two trapped in the building.

The dead persons were identified as Muhammad Sharif (75) and Riffat Bibi (45). The injured included-- Mahnoor (20), Maryam (7), Waqas (30) and Awais (20), Fazal (20),Asma (45) ,Shahzaib (20).

Related Topics

Injured Dead From

Recent Stories

Vivo Ropes in Fahad Mustafa as Its First Brand Amb ..

25 minutes ago

Flash flood washes away three children in Maidan

1 minute ago

Bilawal doing politics on human rights bills: Dr S ..

1 minute ago

PM exposes real face of fascist Modi across the gl ..

1 minute ago

Putin Congratulates Xi on 70th Anniversary of Chin ..

33 minutes ago

Bridging educational gap through accelerated imple ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.