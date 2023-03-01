UrduPoint.com

Two Killed,five Injured In Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Two killed,five injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons including a minor girl were killed,while five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Magna Mill Jaranwala road, Khurarianwala.As a result, 60-year-old motorcyclist Abdul Ghani received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, 4-year-old girl Zahra Akram was killed, while five people including Akram (42), his son Ghulam Muhiyyud-Din (5), his daughter Sehar Akram (8), Chand Faiz (20) and Fozia Arshad (5) were injured in two motorcycles collision near Sahi Ka Bhatta Jaranwala.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition,whereas area police took bodies into custody,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Police Road Died Jaranwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unle ..

Realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the World’s Fastest C ..

17 minutes ago
 Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

2 hours ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

2 hours ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.