Two killed,five injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons including a minor girl were killed,while five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Magna Mill Jaranwala road, Khurarianwala.As a result, 60-year-old motorcyclist Abdul Ghani received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, 4-year-old girl Zahra Akram was killed, while five people including Akram (42), his son Ghulam Muhiyyud-Din (5), his daughter Sehar Akram (8), Chand Faiz (20) and Fozia Arshad (5) were injured in two motorcycles collision near Sahi Ka Bhatta Jaranwala.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition,whereas area police took bodies into custody,while further investigation was underway.