Two killed,five injured on road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Two people were killed while five others injured in an accident on Qatar Bund road, Thokar Motorway bridge, here on Wednesday.

The police said that a bus and a truck collided with each other.

As a result, two people died on the spot while six others also received injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and provided first aid to four injuredon the spot while Nasreen, 20, was shifted to a hospital.

The victims had been identified as Muhammad Faisal, 40, and Wajahat Ali,26.