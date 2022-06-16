Two killed,many injured in boiler explosion at cement factory

Two labourers died and many were injured when a heavyweight boiler, being moved with the help of a crane, fell over them in a cement factory in Nooriabad site area in Jamshoro on Thursday

The police informed that 32 years old Hassan Ali, a resident of Noshehro Feroze, and 30 years old Akhtar Rasool, a resident of Multan, died in the incident.

The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Nooriabad.