Two Killed,many Injured In Road Accident

Sun 26th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Two killed,many injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons died and as many were injured in a road accident between a truck and a car on M9 Motorway in Lunikot area.

According to the police, the car was transporting 3 members of Christian community from Karachi who were going to visit their relatives in Khairpur district.

The police identified the deceased as 30 years old Shahzeb Soomro and 45 years old Waqas Maseeh while one of the injured was named Stephan Maseeh.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

The police said the truck driver had been arrested and his vehicle impounded but the incident's FIR had not been lodged so far.

