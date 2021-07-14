Two killed,one hurt due to firing over old enmity

At least two persons were killed and one another sustained bullet injuries when a rival group allegedly fired on them over old enmity at old Shujabad road here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and one another sustained bullet injuries when a rival group allegedly fired on them over old enmity at old Shujabad road here on Wednesday.

According to Ehsan Shahid a rescue 1122 spokesperson, the victims were returning in a car after listening a case hearing and when they reached near Adda Peeraywala old Shujabad road, the rivals opened fire on them.

As a result, 45 years old Muhammad Akbar, 70 years old Jam Shamla died on the spot while 28 years old Niaz Ahmad sustained injuries. Later the Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.