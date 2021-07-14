UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed,one Hurt Due To Firing Over Old Enmity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:29 PM

Two killed,one hurt due to firing over old enmity

At least two persons were killed and one another sustained bullet injuries when a rival group allegedly fired on them over old enmity at old Shujabad road here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and one another sustained bullet injuries when a rival group allegedly fired on them over old enmity at old Shujabad road here on Wednesday.

According to Ehsan Shahid a rescue 1122 spokesperson, the victims were returning in a car after listening a case hearing and when they reached near Adda Peeraywala old Shujabad road, the rivals opened fire on them.

As a result, 45 years old Muhammad Akbar, 70 years old Jam Shamla died on the spot while 28 years old Niaz Ahmad sustained injuries. Later the Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Fire Road Car Died Shujabad Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

12 people including nine Chinese killed in Upper K ..

2 minutes ago

Senate passes Enforcement of Women’s Property Ri ..

13 minutes ago

PM launches Letter of Administration, Succession C ..

16 minutes ago

UK publishes plans to decarbonise transport by mid ..

2 minutes ago

British and Irish Lions reassured on safety in Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Meet on Sidel ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.