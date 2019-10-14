Two killed,one injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident here in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that M. Majid (28) of Nia Lahore along with Sheraz (18) of Chak No.

347-JB was travelling on Jhang road near Adda Jhapal when a speedy bus hit the two wheeler.Consequently, both motorcyclists received serious injuries and died on the spot.A 25-year-old Khalid Mehmood of Nia Lahore also suffered serious injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital.

Police shifted the bodies to mortuary and further investigation was under progress.