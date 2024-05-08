Two killed,one injured in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) At least two persons were killed in a road accident at near Bhera interchange here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, Zaigham Abass (39) r/o Bhagtanwala and Muhammad Naveed (44) r/o Kundian area were taking rest in the truck at road corner when another speeding truck lost its breaks and hit the dumper.

Resultantly,they died on the spot, whereas Asif Khan (49) r/o Bhakkar (truck driver) sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams along with police concerned reached the spot,shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.