Two Killed,other Two Seriously Injured In Cylinder Blast

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:52 PM

Two killed,other two seriously injured in cylinder blast

Two workers were killed and two others were seriously injured in an explosion while filling an oxygen cylinder at Rawat Industrial Area on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Two workers were killed and two others were seriously injured in an explosion while filling an oxygen cylinder at Rawat Industrial Area on Saturday.

The blast was heard in the entire industrial area and destroyed a large part of the cylinder filling factory.

Glass of nearby factories shattered.

According to police, a large cylinder exploded during oxygen filling at Modern Gases, an oxygen cylinder filling factory in Chamber Road Rawat, killing 43-year-old Manthar Ali of Morgah and 40-year-old Adnan of Rawat.

According to rescue sources, Sarfraz, 32, of Attock and Mukarram Khan, 32, were critically injured in the blast. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the cylinder blast in a factory of Rawat Industrial Estate and sought a report from the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division. The chief minister has also directed to probe the matter.

