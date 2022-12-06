UrduPoint.com

Two Killed,seven Injured In Two Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as two persons were killed,while seven others sustained multiple injuries in two separate road accidents due to fog in Faisalabad here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that two speeding motorcyclists hit a parked tractor trolley near Bootay Di Jhall on Jaranwala-Satiana road as the bikers could not realize presence of the tractor trolley due to low visibility. Consequently,Ehsan (27) son of Abdul Sattar and Sabir Hussain (41) son of Khursheed Ahmad received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas their pillion riders including Qamar Zaman (25), Younus Khan (36) and Naseer Sarwar (20) were provided first aid.

Satiana police took the bodies into custody and launched investigation.

Meanwhile,a school van collided with a car near Pathan Chak Wala Stop on Nankana Jaranwala Road. As a result, five people including driver Mehmood Boota (28) resident of Chak No.236-GB, Abdullah (15), Premsha Asif (15), Umar (5) and Ayesha (16) received injuries and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

