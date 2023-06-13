Two killed,six injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed, while six others sustained multiple injuries in two separate road accidents in Faisalabad on Tuesday morning.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding bus collided with a tractor-trolley near Gobind pura stop on Satiana Bungalow Road.

Consequently, Anwar Haidar (45) r/o Depalpur, Okara received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 teams shifted six injured to hospital.

Among them included- Zubair (28), Saeed (55), Yaseen (22), Mushtaq (40),Aafiya Bibi (40) and Tahir (54).

Meanwhile, a collision between tractor and truck near Aziz Flour Mill,Aminpur bypass claimed life of a tractor driver Hasnain Mumtaz (19), r/o Chak no 30,District Layyah.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.