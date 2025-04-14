Two killed,six injured in separate road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Two people were killed, while six others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents here on Monday.

Police said that Laiqat Hayat (22), resident of Chak 39-SB, was traveling on his motorcycle when he collided with chingchi rickshaw and died on the spot,whereas rickshaw driver --Allah Rakha (30) and three passengers including Suleman, Ghafoor and Tariq sustained injuries.

Another accident was occurred near Sial Morr area when a speeding pickup truck crushed a motorcyclist --Muhammad Abdullah (34), r/o Sial Morr ,while Azeem and Khalil sustained serious injuries.

The victims were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police concerned registered cases and launched investigations.