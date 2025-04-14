Open Menu

Two Killed,six Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Two killed,six injured in separate road accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Two people were killed, while six others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents here on Monday.

Police said that Laiqat Hayat (22), resident of Chak 39-SB, was traveling on his motorcycle when he collided with chingchi rickshaw and died on the spot,whereas rickshaw driver --Allah Rakha (30) and three passengers including Suleman, Ghafoor and Tariq sustained injuries.

Another accident was occurred near Sial Morr area when a speeding pickup truck crushed a motorcyclist --Muhammad Abdullah (34), r/o Sial Morr ,while Azeem and Khalil sustained serious injuries.

The victims were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police concerned registered cases and launched investigations.

Recent Stories

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

13 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

15 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

15 hours ago
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

15 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

16 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

16 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

16 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

17 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan