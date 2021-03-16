UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed,six Injured In Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Two killed,six injured in traffic accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed, while six others suffered injuries in bus-tractor trolley collision near Zafar rail track,Kot Radha Kishan.

Police said here on Tuesday that a passenger bus was traveling towards Raiwind from Kot Radha Kishan when a speeding tractor trolley coming from opposite direction hit the vehicle near Zafar rail track.

As a result, bus driver Tariq and an elderly passenger woman died on the spot,while six others suffered injuries.

On receiving information,Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital.

The police impounded the tractor trolley and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Raiwind Police Driver Vehicle Died Kot Radha Kishan Women From

Recent Stories

Industrial output grows 9.13% in January, 7.85% in ..

40 seconds ago

'Ashamed' Myanmar soldier joins anti-coup movement ..

6 minutes ago

Three Afghan Security Officers Killed in Attack on ..

6 minutes ago

Agriculture Field Deptt rehabilitates over 53,000 ..

6 minutes ago

Satrang Art Gallery organizes a day-long exhibitio ..

6 minutes ago

America's Cup delayed with Team NZ on brink of vic ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.