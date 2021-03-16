Two Killed,six Injured In Traffic Accident
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:20 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed, while six others suffered injuries in bus-tractor trolley collision near Zafar rail track,Kot Radha Kishan.
Police said here on Tuesday that a passenger bus was traveling towards Raiwind from Kot Radha Kishan when a speeding tractor trolley coming from opposite direction hit the vehicle near Zafar rail track.
As a result, bus driver Tariq and an elderly passenger woman died on the spot,while six others suffered injuries.
On receiving information,Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital.
The police impounded the tractor trolley and started investigation.