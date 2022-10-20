UrduPoint.com

Two Killed,three Injured As Truck Turned Turtle

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Two killed,three injured as truck turned turtle

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed, while three suffered injuries when a speeding truck loaded with iron rods overturned near 80 pull wala,Sargodha Lahore road.

Saddar police said here on Thursday that five people were traveling on the truck and it turned turtle due to over loading.

Consequently,staffers--Amanat Ali and Afaaq Ahmed died on the spot,while Shahzaib,Sumail and Ali Ehtsham sustained critical injuries.

On information,Rescue 1122 team and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the victims to nearest hospital.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Died Sargodha Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

11 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.