Two killed,three injured as truck turned turtle

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed, while three suffered injuries when a speeding truck loaded with iron rods overturned near 80 pull wala,Sargodha Lahore road.

Saddar police said here on Thursday that five people were traveling on the truck and it turned turtle due to over loading.

Consequently,staffers--Amanat Ali and Afaaq Ahmed died on the spot,while Shahzaib,Sumail and Ali Ehtsham sustained critical injuries.

On information,Rescue 1122 team and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the victims to nearest hospital.

Further investigation was under way.