Two killed,three injured in separate incidents in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Two women were killed, while three others sustained injuries here in separate incidents.

According to Rescue-1122 on Monday, Rehmat bibi r/o city Pattoki was crossing the Multan bypass road when a speeding car hit her and she died on the spot.Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Similarly, Iqra (14) d/o Shafique, r/o village Raja Jang consumed poisonous pills and shifted to hospital in critical condition where she died,said hospital sources.

In another incident,accused Naeem (alcohol addict) r/o basti Sohal Wali attacked his mother Razia bibi and wife Tahira bibi with brick over a domestic issue and severely injured them. Later, he also jumped from the roof and sustained injuries.

City police started investigation.