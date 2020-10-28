Two killed,two injured in road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed, while another two sustained injuries in separate accidents in Sargodha.

Police said on Wednesday that Ghulam Abbas, resident of Bhalwal along with his relatives Razia Zulfiqar and Yasmeen Bibi,was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Gujrat road when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near Bhalwal morr and fled.

Resultantly,Yasmin died on the spot,while Ghulam Abbas and Razia Bibi sustained minor injuries.

Rescue team shifted the body and injured persons to THQ hospital Bhalwal.

In another accident, a 24-year-old Rashid,resident of Gilwala, was crossing a road when a speeding car hit him to death and managed to escape.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.