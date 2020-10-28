UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed,two Injured In Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:15 PM

Two killed,two injured in road accidents

Two persons including a woman were killed, while another two sustained injuries in separate accidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed, while another two sustained injuries in separate accidents in Sargodha.

Police said on Wednesday that Ghulam Abbas, resident of Bhalwal along with his relatives Razia Zulfiqar and Yasmeen Bibi,was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Gujrat road when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near Bhalwal morr and fled.

Resultantly,Yasmin died on the spot,while Ghulam Abbas and Razia Bibi sustained minor injuries.

Rescue team shifted the body and injured persons to THQ hospital Bhalwal.

In another accident, a 24-year-old Rashid,resident of Gilwala, was crossing a road when a speeding car hit him to death and managed to escape.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Car Died Rashid Sargodha Bhalwal Women

Recent Stories

Heineken reports Q3 net profit down 76%

5 minutes ago

Asian markets mixed as virus surges in US, Europe

5 minutes ago

Two dead, 26 missing as Typhoon Molave slams into ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Petal Search, Petal Maps, HUAWEI D ..

19 minutes ago

Cricket's Samuels criticised for 'appalling' tirad ..

5 minutes ago

Decision to pull Snell spells end of Rays' World S ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.