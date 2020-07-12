Two killers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two killers involved in brutal murder in the jurisdiction of Police Station Ganjmandi here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Babar Gulzar was stabbed to death by Muneeb and Nasir over petty dispute and after committing crime both were fled away from the scene.

Ganjmandi police team using the latest technology managed to arrest the two killers within days. Police have registered a case and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements and criminals.