UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killers Arrested During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Two killers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two killers involved in brutal murder in the jurisdiction of Police Station Ganjmandi here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Babar Gulzar was stabbed to death by Muneeb and Nasir over petty dispute and after committing crime both were fled away from the scene.

Ganjmandi police team using the latest technology managed to arrest the two killers within days. Police have registered a case and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements and criminals.

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Police Station Nasir Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

76% drop in pedestrian fatality in Dubai in 2007-2 ..

16 minutes ago

Palestine announces 349 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collabora ..

2 hours ago

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.