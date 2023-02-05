Two killers arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Attock Police homicide investigation unit on Sunday arrested three suspects wanted in three different murder cases in various police station limits.

The Homicide Investigation Unit Hassanabadal traced Khan Muhammad wanted in the killing of Mohammad Fiaz who was shot dead near stone crushers plant near Patahrgarh.

Moreover, Hazro Police arrested Nazakat Bibi- who shot dead her husband on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hassanabdal Police arrested a man identified as Najeeb Rehman who was nominated in the abduction of 16 years old girl from village Ghreeshen.