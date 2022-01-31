UrduPoint.com

Two Killers Of Boy Convicted

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Two killers of boy convicted

Additional district and sessions judge Shahzad Ahmad on Monday handed down life term to two accused of a murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Shahzad Ahmad on Monday handed down life term to two accused of a murder case.

According to the prosecution, Abdullah and Faizan of Chak 67-JB killed Shahzad of the same locality by pumping air into his stomach through a compressor inserted into his rectum on June 08, 2021.

Thikriwala police had registered a murder case against the accused and submitted challan in the court.

The court ordered the convicts to pay Rs 400,000 as compensation to the legal heirsof victim, otherwise, they will have to undergo an additional six-month imprisonment.

Related Topics

Murder Police Same June Court

Recent Stories

Two German police officers shot dead during traffi ..

Two German police officers shot dead during traffic check

16 seconds ago
 10-member int'l team reaches K2 base camp to attem ..

10-member int'l team reaches K2 base camp to attempt winter summit

17 seconds ago
 Sindh govt working for development of industrial z ..

Sindh govt working for development of industrial zones: Dharejo

18 seconds ago
 48 professional beggars held

48 professional beggars held

22 seconds ago
 EU Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Pierre Ca ..

EU Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Pierre Cardin Fashion House - Commissio ..

2 minutes ago
 SBP to provide top facilities for cricket fans dur ..

SBP to provide top facilities for cricket fans during PSL-7 matches: Punjab Spor ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>