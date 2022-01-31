Two killers of boy convicted

Additional district and sessions judge Shahzad Ahmad on Monday handed down life term to two accused of a murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Shahzad Ahmad on Monday handed down life term to two accused of a murder case.

According to the prosecution, Abdullah and Faizan of Chak 67-JB killed Shahzad of the same locality by pumping air into his stomach through a compressor inserted into his rectum on June 08, 2021.

Thikriwala police had registered a murder case against the accused and submitted challan in the court.

The court ordered the convicts to pay Rs 400,000 as compensation to the legal heirsof victim, otherwise, they will have to undergo an additional six-month imprisonment.