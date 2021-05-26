Two killers of brothers arrested

The district police Wednesday arrested two criminals wanted to police in murder cases

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The district police Wednesday arrested two criminals wanted to police in murder cases.

On the directives of District Police Officers Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch, SHO City Sajid Khan conducted operations and arrested two criminals along with instruments used in murders.

Addressing a press conference, the SHO said that accused Muhammad Roman was wanted to police who had allegedly killed his brother in holy month of Ramazan. While Muhammad Amir was also wanted to police who also had allegedly killed his brother three months ago.

The SHO said that action had also been taken against drug sellers in the area and no one would be spared.