Two killers of transgender arrested from Takhtbhai: ASP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The police of Takhtbhai tehsil, Mardan district on Saturday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in killing of a transgender Mubashir, nick named Collegai.

ASP Takhtbhai Circle, Muhammad Qais Khan told media during a press conference that two killers involved in murder of the transgender including the main accused have been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the third accused.

The ASP said a special police team under his headship with SHO Saro Shah Zubair Khan, SHO Takhtbhai Noor Muhammad, SHO Loondkhwar Wilayat Shah and investigation officers of the Circle it's members investigated the case on scientific lines and through CDR of the mobile data, traced the location of the accused.

After, identification of the hideout of the accused, he said the main accused Jan Alam alias Janay of and Bilawal, residents of Sari Behlol were arrested during a raid.

He said search for the third accused was underway and hoped that very soon he would also be behind the bars.