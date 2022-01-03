Two kiln owners booked

Two kiln owners were booked over violation of the zigzag technology order in the district on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Two kiln owners were booked over violation of the zigzag technology order in the district on Monday.

Deputy Director Environment Ferhat Abbas Kamoka said that the teams during inspection of brick kilns took action against owner of two kilns over violation of zigzag technology.

The teams also checked boilers in industrial units and vehicles on roads and issued warnings to several.