Two Kilns, One Industrial Unit Fined For Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Two kilns, one industrial unit fined for pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department imposed a fine of Rs318,000 on two brick kilns and one industrial unit on the charges of emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johal Abbas said here on Sunday that the environment team inspected various kiln houses and industrial units and found two kilns including Rana Zain Bricks near Chak No.651-GB Chakku Mor Lahore Road and Baloch Bricks near Chak No.145-GB involved in their operation without installing zigzag technology and emitting excessive smoke into the air.

Meanwhile, the environment team also found an industrial unit “Babo Sizing” near Chak No.

66-JB Dhandra emitting excessive and poisonous smoke and polluting the environment.

Therefore, the team imposed a total fine of Rs.218,000 on the owners of the brick kilns and Rs.100,000 on the owner of the industrial unit and directed them to stop their operation until the installation of zigzag technology.

Meanwhile, the environment team also stopped the functioning of boiler of Boota Polythene Bag Melting Unit in Naimat Town where prohibited material was being burnt.

Separate cases were also registered against the law violators.

