Two kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed two kilns and imposed a of Rs200,000 on their owners on the charge of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Tuesday that environment teams checked various brick kilns and found two of them at Chak No.

71-JB Sarli and Chak No.239-RB Bypass running without zigzag technology and polluting the environment. Therefore, the environment teams sealed their premises and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on the owners of each kiln, he added.