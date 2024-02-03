Open Menu

Two Kilns Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Two kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed two brick kilns over violating government instructions regarding smog here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the EPD, teams raided areas including Chak No 117 SB and Chak No 118 SB and found two kilns running without zigzag technology. The teams sealed them and registered cases against their owners.

