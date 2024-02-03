Two Kilns Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed two brick kilns over violating government instructions regarding smog here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson for the EPD, teams raided areas including Chak No 117 SB and Chak No 118 SB and found two kilns running without zigzag technology. The teams sealed them and registered cases against their owners.
