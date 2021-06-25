Two kite-dealers arrested, 600 kites recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two kite-dealers and recovered more than 600 kites from them during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Sub Inspector (SI) Bilal of Manzoorabad police station conducted a raid near Bhatta Stop and nabbed a kite-dealer Afzaal of Mughal Pura when he was carrying 300 kites and other paraphernalia.

Similarly, the police also recovered more than 300 kites and bundles of string from a motorcycle rickshaw during a surprise raid at Jaranwala Road near Cinema Chowk. Both accused Afzaal and Mubeen were sent behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.