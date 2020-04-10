UrduPoint.com
Two Kite Dealers Arrested, 8000 Kites Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Two kite dealers arrested, 8000 kites seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as two kite dealers were arrested with over 8,000 kites seized from jurisdiction of police station Seetal Mari here Friday.

Police taking action on direction of CPO Muhammad Zubair Drayshuk also claimed to have arrested a drug peddler named Munawar Hussain s/o Nazeer cast Baloch r/o Raja Pur, with 1200 gram churs recovered from his possession.

Two absconders, whose identifications were yet to be revealed, were also arrested during action launched against criminals by SHO and fellow police officers of Seetal Mari Police Station. All the accused were booked and investigation was underway.

Your Thoughts and Comments

