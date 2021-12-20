UrduPoint.com

Two Kite Seller Held With 100 Kites During A Raid

On the directives of Inspector General Police IGP, police carried out an operation and confiscated 100 kites following arrest of two kite seller here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directives of Inspector General Police IGP, police carried out an operation and confiscated 100 kites following arrest of two kite seller here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police raided and held kite seller namely Muhammad Imran and Mohsin Khan and confiscated 100 kites from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them under kite flying act and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

