Two kite sellers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police arrested two kite sellers and recovered 10,000 kites from their possession near Nishatabad bridge.

Police said here on Monday that Muhammad Nawaz and Tanveer were selling kites flying material near Nishatabad Bridge when a police team a raided and arrested them.The team also recovered 10,000 kites and other material from them.

A case was registered against the accused.