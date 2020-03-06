Two kite sellers arrested,100000 kites seized in Faisalabad

Police arrested two kite sellers and recovered over 100,000 kites from their hideout here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Police arrested two kite sellers and recovered over 100,000 kites from their hideout here Friday.

Mansoorabad police in a crackdown against kite fliers, raided and arrested Muhammad Shabir,resident of chak no 203-RB Manawala and Altaf of Sabeena Town.The team seized over 100,000 kites from their possession.The accused were involved in supplying kites in different cities.

Police started investigation.