Two Kite Sellers Caught In Sargodha

Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:29 PM

Two kite sellers caught in Sargodha

Police caught two kite sellers during its operation against kite selling and flying, and confiscated 950 kites, strings rolls and other material here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Police caught two kite sellers during its operation against kite selling and flying, and confiscated 950 kites, strings rolls and other material here on Wednesday.

According to Bhera police station,the team conducted raids at their jurisdiction and confiscated 950 kites, 10 strings rolls and material used for kite flying, besides arrested two sellers identified as Muhammad Arshad and Ehtasham Hassan.

Police registered case against the accused under kite-flying act.

Your Thoughts and Comments

