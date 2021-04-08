Two kite sellers held

(@FahadShabbir)

District police have arrested two accused for selling kites in a crackdown and recovered large quantity kites and string roles from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :District police have arrested two accused for selling kites in a crackdown and recovered large quantity kites and string roles from them.

According to the police here on Thursday, Ugoki police conducted a raid and arrested two kite sellers- Haider Ali and Ghulam Murtaza for selling kites.

Police also seized large quantity of different sized kites and string roles from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against them.

Further investigations were underway, said police.