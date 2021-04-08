UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Kite Sellers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Two kite sellers held

District police have arrested two accused for selling kites in a crackdown and recovered large quantity kites and string roles from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :District police have arrested two accused for selling kites in a crackdown and recovered large quantity kites and string roles from them.

According to the police here on Thursday, Ugoki police conducted a raid and arrested two kite sellers- Haider Ali and Ghulam Murtaza for selling kites.

Police also seized large quantity of different sized kites and string roles from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against them.

Further investigations were underway, said police.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

HarmonyOS: Connecting to a Simpler Life

2 minutes ago

Global markets mostly rise; London hits pre-Covid ..

15 minutes ago

RPO for early completion of investigation

15 minutes ago

European Commission Has No Plans to Revise AstraZe ..

15 minutes ago

China Plans to Build Space Launch Site in Eastern ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council gets ISO 22301 Business Conti ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.