SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested two kite sellers and recovered 250 kites, string rolls and other paraphernalia from their possession.

A police team conducted raids and arrested three kite sellers identified as Ghulam Shabbir,Umar Iqbal and another and seized 250 kites, 10 string rolls and material used in kite flying.

Cases have been registered against the accused.