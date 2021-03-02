Two kite sellers held in sialkot

The police in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers on Tuesday arrested two accused for selling kites

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The police in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers on Tuesday arrested two accused for selling kites.

According to police spokesman,Ugoki police conducted raid and arrested two kite sellers-- Mohsin and Ali for selling kites.

Police recovered 410 different sized kites and 45 chemical string roles from their possession.

Separate cases were registered.

