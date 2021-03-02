Two Kite Sellers Held In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:19 PM
SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The police in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers on Tuesday arrested two accused for selling kites.
According to police spokesman,Ugoki police conducted raid and arrested two kite sellers-- Mohsin and Ali for selling kites.
Police recovered 410 different sized kites and 45 chemical string roles from their possession.
Separate cases were registered.
