UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Kite Sellers Held,4000 Kites Recovered In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:54 PM

Two kite sellers held,4000 kites recovered in sialkot

Police arrested two kite sellers and recovered 4000 kites during special checking at Glotian morr here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested two kite sellers and recovered 4000 kites during special checking at Glotian morr here.

According to police spokesperson on Wednesday, In-charge Patrolling Police ASI Muhammad Yasir along with team checked a bus at Glotian morr and recovered 4,000 different sized kites from Hanif and Rayasat.

The team arrested both accused and registered separate cases against them.

app/ir

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks close with gains on 10 march 2021 ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Agrees to Pay 13.9% More to Upkeep US ..

2 minutes ago

2.2 kg hash seized,two held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Gillani's son leaked video case: PTI submits fresh ..

2 minutes ago

Defending champion Simmonds and Swiss legend Ryf s ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.38 a barrel T ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.