Two Kite Sellers Held,4000 Kites Recovered In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:54 PM
Police arrested two kite sellers and recovered 4000 kites during special checking at Glotian morr here
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested two kite sellers and recovered 4000 kites during special checking at Glotian morr here.
According to police spokesperson on Wednesday, In-charge Patrolling Police ASI Muhammad Yasir along with team checked a bus at Glotian morr and recovered 4,000 different sized kites from Hanif and Rayasat.
The team arrested both accused and registered separate cases against them.
app/ir