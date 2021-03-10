Two kite sellers held,4000 kites recovered in sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested two kite sellers and recovered 4000 kites during special checking at Glotian morr here.

According to police spokesperson on Wednesday, In-charge Patrolling Police ASI Muhammad Yasir along with team checked a bus at Glotian morr and recovered 4,000 different sized kites from Hanif and Rayasat.

The team arrested both accused and registered separate cases against them.

