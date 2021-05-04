Two klashankoves, gun recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Police recovered two klashankoves with gun of 12 bore from a suspicious car and arrested the owner accused of keeping arms on the spot.

Alipur police station launched action after holding picket against criminals here on Tuesday.

According to SHO, it had intercepted a car at Head Punjand whose driver tried to flee away as soon as spotting police team infront of him. However, police chased up to hold him.

During investigation, it had identified the accused with the name of Muhammad Jamshed son of Mazhar Hussein resident of Alipur. During search, police founded two klashankoves of 44 bore, one gun of 12 bore with large numbers of bullets inside of the car.

The accused was put under custody and FIR registered against him with relevant sections of criminal laws.