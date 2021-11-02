Two KP ministers take oath

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two Members Provincial Assembly Tuesday took oath as ministers here at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman administered oath from the two ministers including Kamran Bagash and Arshad Ayub Khan.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by provincial cabinet members, Commissioner Peshawar, Secretary Higher education Department, Secretary Information and other administrative heads of different departments.