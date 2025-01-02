Two laborer killed in toxic gas leak

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Two laborers tragically lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas near Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi,

tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, two laborers were working in a water tank of Block 18, Gulistan-e-Johar area where they fell unconscious and died due to poisonous gas leakage.

The Urban and Rescue team rushed to the site and after hectic efforts successfully managed to retrieve the bodies from the tank.

The bodies of the ill-fated laborers have been shifted to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.