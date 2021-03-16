UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Laborers Buried Alive, One Rescued

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:26 PM

Two laborers buried alive, one rescued

Two laborers were buried alive when the well they were working on caved in at Chak 136, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Two laborers were buried alive when the well they were working on caved in at Chak 136, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here on Tuesday.

According to rescue 1122, the laborers were busy in digging a 20-feert deep well when suddenly a heap of soil detached from its walls and fell on them burying both of them alive.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued another laborer alive.

Muhammad Amin (45) s/o Nemat was given first aid treatment on the spot and was found stable.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah issues safety measures during Ramad ..

15 minutes ago

Jasprit Bumrah marries former miss India Sanjana G ..

28 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Commitment to Promote Political S ..

4 minutes ago

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after jail sentence for ..

4 minutes ago

RWMC kicks off cleanliness and public awareness dr ..

4 minutes ago

Indian forces on killing hunt in Kashmir: JKNF

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.