Two laborers buried alive, one rescued

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Two laborers were buried alive when the well they were working on caved in at Chak 136, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here on Tuesday.

According to rescue 1122, the laborers were busy in digging a 20-feert deep well when suddenly a heap of soil detached from its walls and fell on them burying both of them alive.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued another laborer alive.

Muhammad Amin (45) s/o Nemat was given first aid treatment on the spot and was found stable.