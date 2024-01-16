Two Laborers Die After Fell Into Gutter At Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In a tragic incident near a private university in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, two laborers lost their lives on Tuesday after falling into a sewerage gutter.
One of the worker was killed amid efforts to save his fellow one, however, rescue personnel managed to retrieve the bodies from the sewer, according to a private news channel.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ashrafi greets South Africa for initiating ICJ case on Palestine8 minutes ago
-
Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers8 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes awareness camp about smog8 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rashid held after bail rejection in May 9 case8 minutes ago
-
Journalist, author Babar Ayaz passes away at 689 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, FC organizes medical camps9 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescues child beggars18 minutes ago
-
LWMC registers 110 FIRs, issues 254 challans for waste burning19 minutes ago
-
1739 patients examined in OPD of Allied Hospital in one day29 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nomination papers29 minutes ago
-
HRW Confirms Grave Human Rights Abuses in IIOJK: Kashmir Council Chief38 minutes ago
-
Scholarship paid to 72 applicants on ombudsman’s orders38 minutes ago