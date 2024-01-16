Open Menu

Two Laborers Die After Fell Into Gutter At Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In a tragic incident near a private university in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, two laborers lost their lives on Tuesday after falling into a sewerage gutter.

One of the worker was killed amid efforts to save his fellow one, however, rescue personnel managed to retrieve the bodies from the sewer, according to a private news channel.

