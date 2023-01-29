Two laborers die in Chakwal coalmine collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Two laborers were killed and many others were crushed when a coal mine collapsed in Chakwal on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, a coalmine shelf collapsed in Matan Kalan in Chakwal district, leaving two miners dead and many others have been injured while three laborers were rescued alive.

Immediately after the incident, Rescue teams were engaged in relief operation in the mine.

According to rescue sources, so far three people have been rescued alive and transferred to the hospital.