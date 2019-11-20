UrduPoint.com
Two Laborers Died, Two Injured In Roof Collapse In Peshawar

Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:43 PM

Two laborers died, two injured in roof collapse in Peshawar

Two laborers died and two others sustained multiple injuries as roof of an under-construction building fell on them in the Industrial Estate Hayatabad here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Two laborers died and two others sustained multiple injuries as roof of an under-construction building fell on them in the Industrial Estate Hayatabad here on Wednesday.

Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 ambulances and recovery vehicles rushed to the site with wailing sirens to start rescue and relief operation.

They retrieved the injured and bodies of two laborers from debris with help of local people. The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

