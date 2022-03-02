Two laborers electrocuted in Burewala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Two laborers were electrocuted in a mishap occurred in Naee basti wala under the jurisdiction of sader Police on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Alyaan (42) and Muhammad Usman (39) were constructing a roof of a house, all of sudden their hands touched with electric wires which were passing nearby.

Resultantly,they both received electric shocks and died on the spot. Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the bodies to the district headquarters (DHQ) for necessary legal formalities.