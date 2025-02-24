Open Menu

Two Laborers Killed After Falling Into Nullah

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Two laborers killed after falling into nullah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Two laborers died after falling into a Nullah in North Nazim Landikotal Chorangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, two laborers were digging a lane for gas pipeline near North Nazim Landikotal Chorangi area, suddenly, both the workers fell into a deep Nullah.

As a result, both died on the spot.

Rescue team rushed to the site to shift the bodies to nearby hospital.

