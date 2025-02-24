Two Laborers Killed After Falling Into Nullah
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Two laborers died after falling into a Nullah in North Nazim Landikotal Chorangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, two laborers were digging a lane for gas pipeline near North Nazim Landikotal Chorangi area, suddenly, both the workers fell into a deep Nullah.
As a result, both died on the spot.
Rescue team rushed to the site to shift the bodies to nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..
Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two laborers killed after falling into nullah2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police recruitment process for Police constables is underway12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police make foolproof security arrangements for Champion Trophy match12 minutes ago
-
Secretary Farid Ahmad launches GB Tree Plantation Drive22 minutes ago
-
PM to visit Uzbekistan on Tuesday22 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes seminar on youth resilience, countering extremism22 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited rural areas to review the implementation of the ..22 minutes ago
-
Killer of child among three POs arrested in Multan22 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to lash Pakistan this week22 minutes ago
-
No cost to Punjab govt for biker lane colour: Azma32 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness32 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces state-of-the-art eye units across province32 minutes ago