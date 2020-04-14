UrduPoint.com
Two Laborers Killed In Balochistan's Harnai Coal Mine

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Two laborers killed in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine

Two laborers were killed after a trolley hit them inside a coal mine in Balochistan's Harnai on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Two laborers were killed after a trolley hit them inside a coal mine in Balochistan's Harnai on Tuesday.

The trolley's rope got untied, police said, adding that two miners working inside the mine lost their lives, a private news channel reported.

Their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

They were identified at the hospital as Matiaullah and Akhtar Mohammad.

