Two Laborers Killed In Balochistan's Harnai Coal Mine
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:50 PM
Two laborers were killed after a trolley hit them inside a coal mine in Balochistan's Harnai on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Two laborers were killed after a trolley hit them inside a coal mine in Balochistan's Harnai on Tuesday.
The trolley's rope got untied, police said, adding that two miners working inside the mine lost their lives, a private news channel reported.
Their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.
They were identified at the hospital as Matiaullah and Akhtar Mohammad.