Two laborers killed in building collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two laborers were killed in a building collapse incident in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here Wednesday that laborers were busy in repairing old and redundant lantar (cemented roof slab) of a house in new Garden near Haseeb Shaheed Colony at Hilal Road when roof of the house caved in.

Consequently, three laborers namely Mushtaq (30), Mujahid (35) and Hasnain (20) buried beneath the debris.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the victims but Mushtaq and Mujahid succumbed to their injuries and Hasnain was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition.

Police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.