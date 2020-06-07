KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Two labourers buried alive under mud of well at Mouza Fareed Sarai Sidhu Kabirwala on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two labourers were busy in construction work into a well near Mouza Fareed Sarai Sidhu Kabirwala when suddenly mud fell on them and they buried under it.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Riaz s/o Talib and Falak Sher s/o Allah Ditta.