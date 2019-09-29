Two labourers crushed to death in Muzaffargarh Mill wall collapse

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two laborers were killed and two others wounded when textile mill wall collapsed in Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

According to details, locals and rescue teams immediately responded to the incident and started rescue operation.

The wall that collapsed was under construction, police said adding, they shifted injured persons to nearby hospital.

Furthermore, the police said that the cause of the roof collapse was yet to bedetermined.