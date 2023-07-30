(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Two labourers crushed under sand of a Well during work, near Railway Crossing Shujabad.

According to Rescue-1122, the work for recovery of the labourers was in progress. The labourers were working to repair the Pump of the well. All of a sudden, they crushed under sand. The labourers are identified as Abdul Shakoor son of Ramzan and Azizullah son of Abdul Shakoor.