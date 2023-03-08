UrduPoint.com

Two Labourers Dead In Match Factory Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Two labourers were died in an alleged chemical triggered explosion in a match factory here in Industrial Estate, Rescue 1122 sources said here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Two labourers were died in an alleged chemical triggered explosion in a match factory here in Industrial Estate, Rescue 1122 sources said here on Wednesday.

On receiving information, medical teams of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the venue of the incident and after provision of first-aid, shifted the injured to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The factory was closed for the last ten years and the explosion occurred during its cleaning, which resulted in the partial collapse of its roof. The injured labourers were recovered from the debris.

